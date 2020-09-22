This story will be updated.

Another 42 coronavirus cases have been reported in Maine, health officials said Tuesday.





Tuesday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 5,146. Of those, 4,617 have been confirmed positive, while 529 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency revised Monday’s cumulative total to 5,104, down from 5,106, meaning there was an increase of 40 over the previous day’s report, state data show. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.

No new deaths were reported Tuesday, leaving the statewide death toll at 140. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

New cases were reported in Cumberland (5), Franklin (1), Kennebec (2), Lincoln (2), Oxford (4), Piscataquis (1) and York (25) counties, state data show. Information about where additional cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

The seven-day average for new coronavirus cases has risen to 34, up from 29.7 a week ago and 24 a month ago.

Lewiston’s superintendent of schools, Jake Langlais, said Monday that a fifth-grader at McMahon Elementary School has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Sun Journal. That student, who attended classes on Thursday and Friday, and eight others will be quarantined for two weeks. The teacher who teaches the class will continue to teach, the newspaper reports.

That comes after Sanford High School and Sanford Regional Technical Center temporarily moved to remote learning after three people tested positive for the coronavirus. It’s at least the second coronavirus case involving a student in Lewiston after a student at Saint Dominic Academy’s Lewiston elementary school tested positive earlier this month.

So far, 440 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Information about those currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Meanwhile, 29 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 4,407. That means there are 599 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, which is up from 582 on Monday.

A majority of the cases — 2,963— have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Monday, there have been 377,931 negative test results out of 385,064 overall. About 1.6 percent of all tests have come back positive, the most recently available Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 2,288 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 70 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 687, 252 and 1,103 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been reported in Aroostook (42), Franklin (60), Hancock (53), Kennebec (208), Knox (36), Lincoln (41), Oxford (129), Piscataquis (9), Sagadahoc (64), Somerset (86), Waldo (73) and Washington (15) counties.

As of Tuesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 6,819,651 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 199,552 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.