Another Mainer has died as health officials on Monday reported 29 new coronavirus cases in the state.





Monday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 5.106. Of those, 4,586 have been confirmed positive, while 520 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency revised Sunday’s cumulative total to 5,077, down from 5,079, meaning there was an increase of 27 over the previous day’s report, state data show. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.

The latest death involved an Oxford County resident, bringing the statewide death toll to 140. Additional details about that case weren’t immediately available, but it marks the first recorded coronavirus-related death in that county. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

New cases were reported in Androscoggin (5), Cumberland (1), Knox (1), Oxford (4) and York (18) counties, state data show.

That comes as a handful of new coronavirus cases have been reported in schools in the southern part of the state. Sanford High School and Sanford Regional Technical Center will be closed for at least two weeks after three people tested positive for the coronavirus, Superintendent Matt Nelson said in a Sunday letter. A person at Falmouth High School also has tested positive, though Superintendent Geoff Bruno said Sunday in-person classes will continue.

Those infections come a week after schools in RSU 56 along with the Region 9 School of Applied Technology and Saint Dominic Academy’s Lewiston elementary school temporarily closed after positive coronavirus cases.

So far, 440 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Information about those currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Meanwhile, 20 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 4,384. That means there are 582 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, which is up from 576 on Sunday.

A majority of the cases — 2,937— have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Sunday, there have been 376,7058 negative test results out of 383,811 overall. About 1.6 percent of all tests have come back positive, the most recently Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 2,283 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 70 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 687, 252 and 1,078 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been reported in Aroostook (42), Franklin (59), Hancock (53), Kennebec (206), Knox (36), Lincoln (39), Oxford (125), Piscataquis (8), Sagadahoc (64), Somerset (86), Waldo (73) and Washington (15) counties.

As of Monday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 6,813,984 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 199,525 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.