This story will be updated.

Another 45 coronavirus cases have been reported in Maine, health officials said Sunday.





Sunday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 5,079. Of those, 4,562 have been confirmed positive, while 517 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency revised Saturday’s cumulative total to 5,034, down from 5,035, meaning there was an increase of 44 over the previous day’s report, state data show. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.

New cases were reported in Androscoggin (8), Aroostook (1), Cumberland (9), Franklin (1), Kennebec (1), Oxford (7), Somerset (1) and York (15) counties, state data show. Information about where two additional cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

No new deaths were reported Sunday, leaving the statewide death toll at 139. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 439 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 16 people are currently hospitalized, with four in critical care and one on a ventilator.

Meanwhile, 18 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 4,364. That means there are 576 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, which is up from 550 on Saturday.

A majority of the cases — 2,917— have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Sunday, there have been 376,7058 negative test results out of 383,811 overall. About 1.6 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 2,282 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 70 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 682, 252 and 1,060 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been reported in Aroostook (42), Franklin (59), Hancock (53), Kennebec (206), Knox (35), Lincoln (39), Oxford (121), Piscataquis (8), Sagadahoc (64), Somerset (86), Waldo (73) and Washington (15) counties.

As of Sunday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 6,769,370 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 199,300 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.