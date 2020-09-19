Another 30 coronavirus cases have been reported in Maine, and one more death has been confirmed, health officials said Saturday.

Saturday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 5,035. Of those, 4,522 have been confirmed positive, while 513 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.





New cases were reported in Androscoggin (6), Cumberland (4), Franklin (2), Kennebec (3), Oxford (2), Sagadahoc (1) and York (14) counties, state data show. Information about where additional cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

One new death was reported Saturday, raising the statewide death toll to 139. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 439 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, 11 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 4,346. That means there are 550 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, which is up from 532 on Friday.

A majority of the cases — 2,890— have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Friday, there had been 354,029 negative test results out of 361,007 overall. About 1.7 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 2,273 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 70 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 674, 252 and 1,045 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been reported in Aroostook (41), Franklin (58), Hancock (53), Kennebec (205), Knox (35), Lincoln (39), Oxford (114), Piscataquis (8), Sagadahoc (64), Somerset (85), Waldo (73) and Washington (15) counties. Information about the location of one other case was not available on Saturday.

As of Saturday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 6,727,889 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 198,612 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.