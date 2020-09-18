Another 46 coronavirus cases have been reported in Maine, health officials said Thursday.

Thursday’s report brings the total number of coronavirus cases in Maine to 5,005. Of those, 4,492 have been confirmed positive, while 513 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.





The agency revised Wednesday’s cumulative total a second time, to 4,934, down from 4,937, meaning there was an increase of 43 over the previous day’s total, state data show. The Maine CDC had previously revised Wednesday’s total to 4,937 from 4,941 on Thursday.

As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.

New cases were reported in Androscoggin (10), Cumberland (5), Franklin (2), Knox (1), Oxford (15), Sagadahoc (1) and York (7) counties, state data show. Information about where additional cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

No new deaths were reported Friday, leaving the statewide death toll at 138. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 437 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 12 people are currently hospitalized, with five in critical care.

Meanwhile, 18 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 4,335. That means there are 532 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, which is up from 507 on Thursday.

A majority of the cases — 2,872— have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Friday, there have been 354,029 negative test results out of 361,007 overall. About 1.7 percent of all tests have come back positive, Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 2,269 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 70 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 668, 252 and 1,031 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been reported in Aroostook (41), Franklin (56), Hancock (53), Kennebec (202), Knox (35), Lincoln (39), Oxford (112), Piscataquis (8), Sagadahoc (63), Somerset (85), Waldo (73) and Washington (15) counties.

As of Friday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 6,678,382 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 197,696 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.