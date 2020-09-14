Saint Dominic Academy’s Lewiston campus was closed Monday after a student there tested positive for the coronavirus.

David Guthro, a spokesperson for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland, said Sunday that any students who came into contact with that child will quarantine for 14 days. Saint Dominic’s Lewiston campus serves prekindergarten through fifth-grade students.

Guthro said the school has been cleaned and sanitized ahead of the school’s reopening later this week.

No cases have been reported at Saint Dominic’s Auburn campus, which serves grades 6 through 12.