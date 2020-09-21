Two Sanford schools are moving to remote learning after three people tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

This latest outbreak has pushed Sanford High School and the Sanford Regional Technical Center from a “yellow” designation on the state’s school safety assessment to “red,” Superintendent Matt Nelson wrote in a Sunday letter to the community.





Nelson said both schools will be closed for at least two weeks for “additional cleaning and to help prevent further spread of COVID-19.”

Falmouth High School also reported a positive case of the coronavirus Sunday afternoon.

In a community letter, Superintendent Geoff Bruno said Sunday the individual hadn’t entered the school since Tuesday and started showing symptoms late Thursday night.

The person did not attend school on Friday, Bruno said. The school can maintain its “yellow” designation, meaning it can continue having in-person and remote classes under the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance.

The schools were previously running a hybrid learning model of partial in-person and remote schooling after state education officials warned York County schools that it was no longer safe for them to reopen in-person full time after an Aug. 7 wedding in the Millinocket region sparked a handful of outbreaks in the area.

Eight people have died in connection with that wedding so far — most of whom were residents of the Maplecrest Rehabilitation and Living Center in Madison. More than 80 cases of COVID-19 have also been reported at the York County Jail in Alfred after a jail employee who attended the wedding brought the virus back to the facility.

A number of cases have also been found among parishioners of the Calvary Baptist Church in Sanford.

Last week brought another wave of reported outbreaks in the area after 18 workers at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in Kittery tested positive for COVID-19, as well.

Thirteen of those cases are among Mainers — seven of whom regularly commuted together to work from Sanford, according to Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.