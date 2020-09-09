Another 23 coronavirus cases have been reported in Maine, health officials said Wednesday.

Wednesday’s report brings the cumulative total of coronavirus cases across the state to 4,734. Of those, 4,258 have been confirmed positive, while 476 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.





New cases were reported in Androscoggin (2), Cumberland (1), Kennebec (1), Somerset (2) and York (14) counties, state data show. Information about where additional cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

No new deaths were reported Wednesday, leaving the statewide death toll at 134. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and its impact in Maine:

— “State health investigators have identified three cases of COVID-19 in people associated with Hartt Transportation Systems, a Bangor-based trucking company.” — Charles Eichacker, BDN

— “A Bangor hotel will serve as shelter space for the city’s homeless population for the rest of the year under an arrangement that will reserve half of the hotel for those suffering from COVID-19 and the other half for clients without the disease.” — Nick Sambides Jr., BDN

— “Maine’s budget commissioner is recommending $256 million in cost-savings measures as part of a plan to close a massive coronavirus-induced budget gap that will use federal funds and money from higher-than-expected liquor sales to prevent deeper cuts.” — Caitlin Andrews, BDN

— “Public health officials in Maine are continuing to monitor the spread of coronavirus in other states, and they are no closer to easing travel restrictions put in place because of the virus.” — The Associated Press

— “Amy Albert opened Replay Sports two years ago with a dream of a local shop where families could buy used gear for their kids at affordable prices. Now, the consignment store is about to close for good — and in doing so, it joins a growing list of Maine’s small businesses that have collapsed under the weight of the coronavirus pandemic this year.” — Nina Mahaleris, The Penobscot Times

As of Wednesday evening, the coronavirus had sickened 6,354,869 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 190,589 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.