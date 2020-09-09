This story will be updated.

Another 23 coronavirus cases have been reported in Maine, health officials said Wednesday.





Wednesday’s report brings the cumulative total of coronavirus cases across the state to 4,734. Of those, 4,258 have been confirmed positive, while 476 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

The agency revised Tuesday’s cumulative total to 4,711 down from 4,713, meaning there was an increase of 21 over the previous day’s report, state data show. As the Maine CDC continues to investigate previously reported cases, some are determined to have not been the coronavirus, or coronavirus cases not involving Mainers. Those are removed from the state’s cumulative total.

New cases were reported in Androscoggin (2), Cumberland (1), Kennebec (1), Somerset (2) and York (14) counties, state data show. Information about where additional cases were reported wasn’t immediately available.

No new deaths were reported Wednesday, leaving the statewide death toll at 134. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60.

So far, 429 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Information about those currently hospitalized wasn’t immediately available.

Meanwhile, 49 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 4,135. That means there are 465 active confirmed and “probable” cases in the state, which is down from 493 on Tuesday.

A majority of the cases — 2,718 — have been in Mainers under age 50, while more cases have been reported in women than men, according to the Maine CDC.

As of Tuesday, there have been 305,488 negative test results out of 312,143 overall. Just over 1.8 percent of all tests have come back positive, the most recent available Maine CDC data show.

The coronavirus has hit hardest in Cumberland County, where 2,224 cases have been reported and where the bulk of virus deaths — 70 — have been concentrated. It is one of four counties — the others are Androscoggin, Penobscot and York, with 627, 249 and 925 cases, respectively — where “community transmission” has been confirmed, according to the Maine CDC.

There are two criteria for establishing community transmission: at least 10 confirmed cases and that at least 25 percent of those are not connected to either known cases or travel. That second condition has not yet been “satisfied” in other counties.

Other cases have been reported in Aroostook (40), Franklin (53), Hancock (51), Kennebec (198), Knox (33), Lincoln (36), Oxford (75), Piscataquis (8), Sagadahoc (62), Somerset (65), Waldo (72) and Washington (15) counties. Information about where an additional case was reported wasn’t immediately available.

As of Wednesday morning, the coronavirus had sickened 6,328,154 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 189,699 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.