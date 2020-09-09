Maine’s budget commissioner is recommending $256 million in cost-savings measures as part of a plan to close a massive coronavirus-induced budget gap that will use federal funds and money from higher-than-expected liquor sales to prevent deeper cuts.

The proposals outlined by Gov. Janet Mills’ budget office on Wednesday will shape months of debate in Augusta. The reductions are seen as a preventative measure to keep the state from running a deficit, but many uncertainties that will affect state funding — from the course of the pandemic to the actions of Congress — remain.





Mills, a Democrat, ordered widespread reductions after state revenue forecasters predicted a $1.4 billion funding shortfall through mid-2023, of which $528 million is expected for the budget year ending in mid-2021. Most department heads were told to identify ways to cut their general fund budgets by 10 percent, but they were not allowed to eliminate entire programs.

This proposal appears to avoid having to cut existing funds from the current budget. Kirsten Figueroa, Mills’ budget commissioner, proposed taking $130.5 million from unspent appropriations from the previous fiscal year, as well as setting aside $125 million in general fund money in this year’s budget freed up from improved Medicaid matching rates and continued cost mitigation efforts like hiring freezes, to counter the bulk of the shortfall.

About $97 million in federal funding under the CARES Act could be used for payroll costs for public health and public safety employees and $70 million from higher-than-expected alcohol sales would round out the rest. It does not pull from Maine’s rainy day fund, but does utilize $106 million in reserve funds.

An expected shortfall of more than $800 million expected in the next two years will likely be haggled over in the Legislature during the biennial budgeting process that will start early next year.

Mills has indicated she would like to avoid cuts to state jobs, health care services and education aid, which are among the most expensive general fund costs in Maine. She gave department heads more time to craft their budgets for next year in hopes that federal aid will arrive in time to prevent the otherwise necessary reductions.

Federal aid remains uncertain. While the Senate has returned from recess, a trimmed-down bill from Republicans is already in trouble, as House Democrats have indicated they are not interested in anything that does not include more aid for local governments and unemployment. Divisions between Republicans could also keep the bill from getting 51 votes, Politico reported.