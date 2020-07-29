The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

AUGUSTA, Maine — The coronavirus is driving a projected Maine state budget shortfall of $524 million, plus $34 million more in losses of transportation revenue and health promotion funding by mid-2021, a state forecasting panel reported Wednesday.

The committee’s projections are rosier than some early projections, including one from Moody’s Analytics pegging potential losses as high as $1.2 billion. They still present a steep challenge for the Legislature, who will have to return to Augusta this year to find a solution or leave it for lawmakers elected in November to contend with next year.

The drivers of the general fund shortfall have long been known: Sales and use tax revenue is expected to be down $230 million by the end of the 2021 fiscal year next June, a 6 percent decrease caused by dips in demand and associated economic restrictions from Gov. Janet Mills as a way to slow the spread of the coronavirus.





Those drops are expected to trickle down to revenue sharing for municipalities, knocking it down by $20 million. That will put additional strain on cities and towns experiencing financial hardship and desperate for aid from Congress, which looks unlikely in the next round of federal relief.

Income tax receipts are projected to be down $260 million. Revenues influenced by wealth assets, such as investment incomes and the estate tax, are also expected to take a dive as the stock market remains volatile.

It may not be enough to bring both parties to the table. Republicans have insisted they are only interested in working on bills this session that pertain to the budget and the coronavirus. Democrats have pushed for lawmakers to “finish the job,” with leadership advising lawmakers to stay away from bills that have high-dollar costs. Mills could call lawmakers back, too.

The state’s highway funds were revised down by $30 million for next year, largely driven by a projected $28 million drop in gas tax revenues. That is on top of a $232 million shortfall the Department of Transportation said it was facing prior to the pandemic.

Funding the state’s capital roads and bridges projects was a high-profile discussion last session, largely focused on a desire to decrease reliance on bonding and largely partisan debates around increasing general fund contributions and raising the gas tax to increase revenue.

A commission convened by Mills recommended increasing the funding, but punted on a long-term fix, an action that could put the decision in the hands of the next Legislature as a special session remains elusive.

The pandemic is expected to also take a toll on the Fund for a Healthy Maine, a fund reserved for health promotion purposes largely fueled by money from the tobacco settlements and casino revenues. The latter has been dragged down as casinos closed during the pandemic and have slowly begun to reopen.