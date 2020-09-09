State health investigators have identified three cases of COVID-19 in people associated with Hartt Transportation Systems, a Bangor-based trucking company.

After finding the three cases that were “epidemiologically linked” to the business, the state launched an investigation into the workplace on Wednesday afternoon, according to Robert Long, spokesperson for the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.





The state defines an outbreak of COVID-19 as any set of three or more cases that are connected to one workplace, facility or event.

More information about the cases, including who was infected, was not immediately available. Company representatives referred questions to president Jeffrey Castonguay, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hartt Transportation has its headquarters on Bomarc Road in Bangor and two additional terminals in Auburn and in Sumter, South Carolina, according to its website.