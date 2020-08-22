A Mainer has died as 32 new coronavirus cases are reported in Maine, health officials said Saturday.

Saturday’s report brings the total coronavirus cases in Maine to 4,317. Of those, 3,872 have been confirmed positive, while 445 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.





New cases were reported in Androscoggin (4), Cumberland (4), Penobscot (5), York (13), Hancock (1), Kennebec (3), Sagadahoc (1) and Waldo (1) counties state data show.

The death toll now stands at 130. Nearly all deaths have been in Mainers over age 60. The death announced on Saturday was a man in his 70s from Cumberland County.

So far, 408 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, four people are currently hospitalized, with one in critical care and one on a ventilator.

Meanwhile, 20 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 3,718. That means there are 469 active and “probable” cases in the state, which is up from 458 on Friday.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and Maine.

—“An Aug. 7 wedding and reception in Millinocket that led to a coronavirus outbreak is now linked to 53 cases of the virus along with one previously reported death, the state said Saturday.” — Lynne Fort, BDN

—“This spring, motorists began honking as they passed Bayview Manor on Route 1 in Searsport to show support for the facility’s older residents during the coronavirus pandemic. More than four months later, the honking hasn’t stopped.” — Abigail Curtis, BDN

—“The coronavirus pandemic shut down in-person learning last spring, but 40 students in the University of Southern Maine’s accelerated nursing program still received their diplomas on Friday. They picked up their degrees — and were “pinned” — in a drive-thru ceremony on campus, in front of the Costello Sports Complex.” — Troy R. Bennett, BDN

—“Monthly visits to Acadia National Park more than doubled from June to July but still lagged well behind visit totals from 2019, a decline directly attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic.” — Bill Trotter, BDN

—“The Class C and D boys and girls soccer state championship games scheduled for Nov. 9 at the Dr. Gehrig T. Johnson Athletic Complex in Presque Isle — if they are played at all — have been relocated due to the uncertainty related to COVID-19.” — Ernie Clark, BDN

—“The Piscataquis Community Ice Arena and the Piscataquis Regional YMCA, both in Dover-Foxcroft, reopened this week after shutting down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.” — Larry Mahoney, BDN

As of Saturday afternoon, the coronavirus has sickened 5,645,697 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 175,817 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.