An Aug. 7 wedding and reception in Millinocket that led to a coronavirus outbreak is now linked to 53 cases of the virus along with one previously reported death, the state said Saturday.

Investigators from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention said they have now identified secondary and tertiary transmission of the virus stemming from the wedding and reception, meaning people are infected who did not attend but came into contact with attendees.





The 53 reported cases reflects an increase of 16 since Friday, when CDC officials reported 37 cases associated with the wedding. The state reported the death of one woman who had been admitted to a hospital for treatment in connection with the outbreak.

Currently, 41 confirmed and 12 probable cases are included in the outbreak, in individuals ranging from 4 to 98 years old. 83 percent of confirmed and probable cases so far occurred in those who reported symptoms. COVID-19 symptoms include cough, fever, shortness of breath, fatigue, or body aches among many others.

About 65 guests attended the wedding reception, exceeding the state’s current 50-person limit on indoor gatherings. The Big Moose Inn, where the reception was held, has been cited; officials have not decided whether to penalize the Tri Town Baptist Church in East Millinocket, where the wedding was held.

Correction: An earlier version of this story said that the individual in connection with this outbreak who died attended the wedding; that person did not attend.