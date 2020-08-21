One of the 32 people infected by a COVID-19 outbreak that originated from an Aug. 7 wedding reception at a Millinocket inn has died, Millinocket Regional Hospital said Friday.

“We are sorry to say that this patient passed away early this afternoon,” hospital CEO Dr. Robert Peterson said in a message to the community. “Our thoughts and sympathies are with her family as they cope with this difficult loss.”

The woman’s death comes a day after the state cited the Big Moose Inn for an “imminent health hazard” citation. About 65 guests attended the wedding reception, exceeding the state’s current 50-person limit on indoor gatherings.

The reception followed a wedding ceremony that took place at the Tri Town Baptist Church in East Millinocket. The virus has infected people as young as 4 and as old as 78. Seven of the 32 people who have been infected are under 18, health officials have said.