

The Class C and D boys and girls soccer state championship games scheduled for Nov. 9 at the Dr. Gehrig T. Johnson Athletic Complex in Presque Isle — if they are played at all — have been relocated due to the uncertainty related to COVID-19.

This year’s state championship matches are slated to be held at Hampden Academy (Classes A, D) and Falmouth High School (Classes B, C), according to the Maine Principals’ Association soccer bulletin.





The MPA intends to announce on Thursday, Aug. 27, whether the fall sports season, including soccer, will be held amid the continuing pandemic.

The Presque Isle site, which had new artificial turf installed in 2019, is now scheduled to host the C and D state games in 2021 instead.

“If we have championships this year, we may look to see who is playing and try to reduce travel,” MPA assistant executive director Mike Bisson said. “We don’t want Presque Isle to miss a turn to host, so we are pushing their turn in the rotation to 2021.”

The Johnson Athletic Complex hosted state finals in Classes C and D for the first time in 2015 and was scheduled to host those games again this year under a rotation that brings state championship games in the two classes to the Presque Isle once every five years.

But with travel and busing considerations a major factor due to physical distancing guidelines as some County schools have already resumed classes with downstate schools soon to follow, the move was made to move this year’s C-D games from the state’s northernmost county.

“They’ve moved us back a year, which is understandable,” Presque Isle High School athletic administrator Mark White said. “We may still host a regional final this year, it just depends on who’s in it.”

Presque Isle is still slated to host regional championship games this fall, with the Class C North boys and girls finals on Nov. 5 and the Class D North games on Nov. 6.

Three regional finals were held at the Johnson Complex a year ago: The Class C North girls match and both Class D North contests.