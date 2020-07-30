Two Penobscot County men have been indicted by the grand jury on charges related to slayings in February and March.

The grand jury convened Wednesday and Thursday after not meeting since February because of the shutdown of courthouses around the state to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Grand juries began meeting again in mid-July.

Rayshaun Moore, 35, of Bangor is charged with murder in the death of Demetrius Snow, 25, of Bangor, who died of stab wounds early in the morning of Feb. 1 in the parking lot of a Harlow Street nightclub.

Moore has been held without bail at the Penobscot County Jail since his arrest the afternoon of slaying.





Jason Mulligan, 45, was indicted for manslaughter and unlawful possession of a firearm by a prohibited person in connection with the death of Cameron Pelkey, 23, of East Millinocket.

Jason Mulligan, 45, is charged with aggravated attempted murder in connection with a shooting in Millinocket on Sunday, March 15 that seriously wounded another man. Credit: Courtesy of the Maine State Police

Pelkey died at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor of a single gunshot wound a few days after he was shot the night of March 15 inside a home at 308B Penobscot Ave. in Millinocket, according to police.

Details about both homicides are not expected to be made public until after Moore and Mulligan are arraigned. Arraignment dates have not been set, according to the Penobscot County clerk’s office.

Snow was killed less than 10 hours after Moore was released from the jail on personal recognizance bail on misdemeanor assault charges and warrants for unpaid fines. The assault charges stemmed from an alleged fight on Jan. 29 with a couple who lived at 24 Harlow Street, according to Bangor police. Snow was not among the victims or witnesses listed in that case.

Moore allegedly was intoxicated when he arrived at the apartment and got into an argument with the man and woman who lived there about “slavery and black imprisonment by white men.” That led to a physical fight, witnesses told police.

A short time later, Bangor officers spoke with Moore outside his Spring Street apartment, arrested him and took him to jail. He pleaded not guilty at his first court appearance at 1 p.m. Jan. 31 and was released from the jail at 4:20 p.m. Bangor police and fire responded to a report of an injured man at Half Acre Nightclub’s parking lot at 190 Harlow St. around 1:15 a.m. Feb. 1.

In addition to manslaughter and illegally possessing a gun, Mulligan is charged with unlawful possession of scheduled drugs and operating under the influence of intoxicants in an incident unrelated to Pelkey’s death.

If convicted of murder, Moore faces between 25 years and life in prison.

Mulligan faces up to 30 years in prison on the manslaughter charge and up to five years in prison on the other charges.