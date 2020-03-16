Bangor man charged with aggravated attempted murder in Millinocket shooting

Natalie Williams | BDN Natalie Williams | BDN

• March 16, 2020 12:01 pm

Updated: March 16, 2020 12:14 pm

A Bangor man has been charged in connection with a shooting in Millinocket on Sunday afternoon that seriously wounded another man, according to the Maine State Police.

Jason Mulligan, 45, is charged with aggravated attempted murder.

Mulligan was taken into custody at about 8 p.m. Sunday when the tactical team entered a home at 298 Penobscot Ave., Stephen McCausland, spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said Monday. Millinocket police responded to the home at about 5 p.m. to find that Mulligan had barricaded himself inside.

The owner of the home was not identified.

The injured man, who has not been identified, is in his 20s, McCausland said. He was taken by helicopter to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center after initially being treated at Millinocket Regional Hospital.

The injured man, along with a man and woman who were not injured, were rescued from the home after the tactical team entered the home.

Mulligan is being held at the Penobscot County Jail.

He is expected to make his first court appearance at 1 p.m. Monday at the Penobscot Judicial Center.