Man charged with murder outside Bangor nightclub was released from jail less than 10 hours earlier

• February 3, 2020 11:32 am

The man accused of slaying a Bangor resident early Saturday morning in a nightclub parking lot was released from the Penobscot County Jail on bail less than 10 hours before he allegedly killed Demetrius Snow.

Rayshaun Moore, 34, of Bangor is charged with intentional or knowing murder in Snow’s death. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance at 2 p.m. Monday at the Penobscot Judicial Center in Bangor.

Bangor police and fire responded to a report of an injured man at Half Acre Nightclub’s parking lot at 190 Harlow St. around 1:15 a.m. Saturday. Snow, 25, had been in a fight that resulted in serious injuries and was taken to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, where he died, police said.

Results of Snow’s autopsy have not been released.

Police have not said if or how the two men knew each other.

Bangor police had arrested Moore on Wednesday after he got into a fight with a couple in an apartment at 24 Harlow St., according to a court affidavit. None of the victims or witnesses listed in that case was Snow.

Bangor police were called to the apartment shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday, the affidavit said. Moore allegedly was intoxicated when he arrived at the apartment and got into an argument with the man and woman who lived there about “slavery and black imprisonment by white men.” That led to a physical fight, witnesses told police.

A short time later, Bangor officers spoke with Moore outside his Spring Street apartment, arrested him on two misdemeanor assault charges and took him to the Penobscot County Jail. He pleaded not guilty at his first court appearance at 1 p.m. Friday and was released on personal recognizance bail sometime after that.

The exact time of Moore’s release was not immediately available Monday from jail personnel.

In addition to the assault charges, Moore also was wanted Wednesday on two warrants for failure to pay fines on previous convictions. As of Monday morning, he owed $1,006 in three separate cases.

Moore has no felony convictions, according to his criminal history from the Maine State Bureau of Identification. His misdemeanor convictions include assault in 2017, receiving stolen property and criminal trespassing in 2018 and theft by unauthorized taking last year.

His longest stint in jail was 48 hours, according to his criminal history.

Snow also has a criminal history and was on federal supervised release when he was killed. He was arrested in October 2016 in Sidney on a federal drug charge.

He pleaded guilty in April 2017 in U.S District Court in Bangor to one count of possession of cocaine base, or crack, with the intent to distribute. Snow was sentenced the following September to two years in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release. He was released in July of 2018 but his supervised release was revoked in December 2018 and he was sent back to prison for six months, according to court documents.

That sentence ended June 10, 2019, when Snow returned to Bangor to live at the Bangor Area Homeless Shelter while he worked with his probation officer to find housing, court documents said.

Information about where Snow was living at the time of his death has not been released.

Moore was convicted in December 2018 of criminal mischief and domestic violence assault, both misdemeanors. He was sentenced to 14 days in jail.

If convicted of murder, Moore faces between 25 years and life in prison.