Man dies after fight in Bangor nightclub parking lot

• February 1, 2020 8:28 am

Updated: February 1, 2020 8:28 am

A man died after he was found injured in a Bangor nightclub parking lot early Saturday morning, police said.

Bangor Police and Fire responded to a report of an injured man at Half Acre Nightclub’s parking lot at 190 Harlow Street around 1:15 a.m. The man had been involved in a fight that resulted in serious injuries and was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center by Bangor paramedics, where he died, police said.

Detectives and evidence technicians from the Bangor Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division are investigating the scene, said Det. Lieutenant Brent Beaulieu. Investigators believe the incident is isolated

Half Acre Nightclub said that it has been working with police, but that no customers were involved.

“After reviewing nearby video surveillance, it was determined … the parties involved never set foot inside of Half Acre,” it wrote.

Police ask that anyone who witnessed the incident contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 207-947-7382 at extension 2.