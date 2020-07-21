The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Another Mainer has died as health officials on Tuesday reported 12 more cases of the coronavirus in the state.

But state health officials also cautioned that some of those case numbers would change on Wednesday because of apparently false positive test results from a summer camp that found seemingly positive cases using a less reliable testing technology.

In the morning, the Maine Center for Disease Control reported that there have now been 3,723 cases across all of Maine’s counties since the outbreak began here in March. That was up from 3,711 on Monday.





Of those, 3,300 had been confirmed positive, while 423 were classified as “probable cases,” according to the Maine CDC.

But on Tuesday afternoon, Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah announced that an unspecified number of cases were going to be removed from the “probable” count on Wednesday because they were the result of inaccurate results from a summer camp that he didn’t identify.

So far, 377 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus. Of those, 12 people are currently hospitalized, with eight in critical care and four on ventilators.

Meanwhile, 32 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing total recoveries to 3,191. That means there are 414 active and likely cases in the state, down from 435 on Monday.

Here’s the latest on the coronavirus and its impact on Maine.

—“The state will add four new “swab and send” coronavirus testing facilities to the 18 sites already in place around Maine as part of its plans to contain the spread of COVID-19, it announced on Tuesday.” — Nick Sambides Jr., BDN

—“There is still hope for a fall high school sports season in Maine. It just won’t be happening until at least mid-September. The Maine Principals’ Association Interscholastic Management Committee voted on Tuesday to delay the start of the fall season until Sept. 18.” — Pete Warner, BDN

—“The Aroostook Agency on Aging received an $88,895 federal grant that will fund new services to combat social isolation in a population that is among the oldest in Maine.” — David Marino Jr., BDN

—“The Walmart in Presque Isle has a confirmed COVID-19 outbreak with three employees testing positive for the virus, Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Nirav Shah said Tuesday. They are the first COVID-19 cases confirmed in Presque Isle, though not in the Presque Isle area.” — David Marino Jr., BDN

—“Housing advocates and public officials expect a sharp increase in evictions when court hearings resume Aug. 3. They worry a proposed $50 million housing assistance plan may not provide the necessary aid to avoid thousands of evictions, according to the Portland Press Herald. Eviction proceedings have been on hold for the past three months as the state navigated the economic cost of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.” — Willis Ryder Arnold, Maine Public

—“The University of Maine at Augusta will allow its sports teams to practice but has postponed its fall sports schedule to spring 2021 due to the need to limit the spread of coronavirus, the school announced on Tuesday.” — Nick Sambides Jr.

As of Tuesday evening, the coronavirus has sickened 3,858,686 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 141,426 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.