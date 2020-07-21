The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

Housing advocates and public officials expect a sharp increase in evictions when court hearings resume Aug. 3.

They worry a proposed $50 million housing assistance plan may not provide the necessary aid to avoid thousands of evictions, according to the Portland Press Herald. More than 500 eviction proceedings were already in the works but held up due to court closures.

Eviction proceedings have been on hold for the past three months as the state navigated the economic cost of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





The Maine Affordable Housing Coalition aims to build an eviction database that law- and policymakers can use to better inform their decisions as they address the boom. Advocates have said if nothing more is done, thousands could end up without secure housing.

