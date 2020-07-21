The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine — The Walmart in Presque Isle has a confirmed COVID-19 outbreak with three employees testing positive for the virus, Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention Director Nirav Shah said Tuesday.

They are the first COVID-19 cases confirmed in Presque Isle, though not in the Presque Isle area. An employee at A.R. Gould’s Continuing Care facility in Mars Hill tested positive for the virus last week.

Shah said that the Maine CDC was consulting Walmart management as they handle the outbreak, including assisting with testing, educating anyone else who may have been exposed locally and keeping that Walmart safe for customers and employees.





The Maine CDC has begun investigating how the outbreak occurred, Shah said.

“We are really in the early stages of figuring out what the layout of the store is, where these three employees may have been working, who needs to be tested and that sort of thing,” Shah said.

Walmart is the busiest store in Aroostook County. It began requiring that customers wear masks a few weeks ago, a practice adopted by employees of the store since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There had been rumors in Presque Isle that Walmart employees had tested positive days before confirmation from the CDC.

On Monday, Walmart spokesperson Rebecca Thomason said the company would leave it to “local health departments” to provide information on whether any workers at the store had tested positive for COVID-19.