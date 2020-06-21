The BDN is making the most crucial coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact in Maine free for all readers. Click here for all coronavirus stories and here for the free collection. You can join others committed to safeguarding this vital public service by purchasing a subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a coronavirus outbreak involving at least seven people in the Houlton area including four members of the Houlton Ambulance Service.

It is the first known outbreak in Aroostook County, which had previously seen only 11 total cases of the virus.

According to the Maine CDC, a patient who exhibited no symptoms of coronavirus tested positive at Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center on June 14. The patient had been previously taken by two different Houlton Ambulance Service crews. All four crew members tested positive for COVID-19, as did two other individuals who were close contacts of the crew members or the patient.

The agency is advising anyone who has been in close contact with a member of the Houlton Ambulance Service since June 8 to get tested which will be offered free of charge at Houlton Regional Hospital beginning Monday.

In Fort Fairfield, located about 50 miles from Houlton in Aroostook County, the police chief announced Sunday that five members of the town’s fire department and one police officer may have been exposed to the virus.

Robert Long, spokesperson for the Maine CDC, said Sunday that a direct link to Fort Fairfield had not yet been established as of 3 p.m., and there was no outbreak confirmed there at this time. He said case investigators and contact tracers were still working to determine potential exposures.