The University of Maine at Augusta will allow its sports teams to practice but has postponed its fall sports schedule to spring 2021 due to the need to limit the spread of coronavirus, the school announced on Tuesday.

The shutdown, which affects the school’s co-ed golf, men’s and women’s cross-country and men’s and women’s basketball teams, was not taken lightly, according to Jennifer Laney, UMA Director of Student Life & Athletics.

The shutdown comes on the same day that the University of Maine at Machias announced that it is suspending its intercollegiate athletics program indefinitely, effective immediately, in response to budget issues that have been worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic.





University of Maine-Augusta Athletics is working with the Yankee Small College Conference and the United States Collegiate Athletic Association to plan the return of athletics in spring 2021 while meeting University of Maine System policies and federal and state health guidelines, Laney said in a statement released Tuesday.