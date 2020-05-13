LL Bean reopens two of its Freeport retail stores

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• May 13, 2020 11:47 am

L.L. Bean became the latest retailer to partially reopen its stores Wednesday after it had closed all of them on March 16 to help curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The iconic Maine outdoors goods company, which began a slow reopening last week with curbside pickup at most of its Freeport stores, has opened its Bike, Boat & Ski and Hunting & Fishing stores in downtown Freeport, it told customers in an email Wednesday.

The flagship L.L. Bean store in Freeport, as well as the Home and Outlet stores, remain closed, as do the retailers’ other U.S. stores. Curbside service will continue at all L.L. Bean Freeport stores except the Outlet.

The reopening is not part of Gov. Janet Mills’ rural reopening plan, which allowed retail stores in 12 Maine counties without community transmission of the virus to reopen starting this past Monday with enhanced cleaning and health precautions in place. The 12 counties do not include Cumberland County, where the L.L. Bean stores are located.

The two stores were opened under guidance Mills issued in March and early April that deemed bike shops, fishing supply stores and federally licensed firearms dealers essential retailers, company spokesperson Amanda Hannah said.

“We could have opened these locations weeks ago, but chose not to,” she said. “In order to ensure the health and safety of our employees, customers and community, we have taken a very cautious approach with all of our retail locations.”

The two reopened stores will each limit occupancy to 25 customers and take only credit card payments. Returns and special services such as monogramming are not currently available.

The stores, which are open seven days a week, will have a special time daily, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., for senior citizens and shoppers who are at risk. Otherwise they are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

