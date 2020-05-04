L.L. Bean starts curbside pickup in Freeport after closing retail stores

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• May 4, 2020 3:46 pm

L.L. Bean, which closed all of its retail stores on March 29 amid the coronavirus pandemic while continuing online and catalog sales, said Monday it has opened curbside pickup at its shops in Freeport.

In an email to customers, the iconic Maine retailer said buyers can either shop online or call in orders for pickup, excluding at the factory outlet. L.L. Bean also is open for bicycle service and repair with reservations. Curbside service runs until May 31.

Renys, another well-known Maine retailer, opened curbside service on April 16 after being closed for three weeks. It asks customers to call in, order and pay over the phone, then pick up items outside the store.

At L.L. Bean, customers will first reserve items, then receive a confirmation email and a second email when the order is ready for pickup. When they get the second email they call the story and pay for their items. They will need a valid photo ID and cell phone to call the store upon arrival.

The retailer is currently not accepting in-store returns, but its return center is open. Orders will be held for 48 hours.

Hours for curbside pickup in Freeport are Monday through Sunday 10 a.m. through 5 p.m.

