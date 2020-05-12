May 12 morning update: The latest on the coronavirus and Maine

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

• May 12, 2020 6:28 am

Today is Tuesday. There have now been 1,462 confirmed and likely cases of the new coronavirus in Maine since the outbreak began in March, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

A man in his 70s from Cumberland County has died, health officials reported Monday, bringing the statewide death toll to 65.

So far, 200 Mainers have been hospitalized at some point with COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus, while another 872 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus, meaning there are 525 active and likely cases in the state. That’s up from 511 on Sunday.

Here’s the latest roundup of news about the coronavirus and its impact in Maine.

— The Maine CDC will provide an update on the coronavirus this afternoon. The BDN will livestream the briefing.

— Three group homes for people with intellectual disabilities have recorded coronavirus outbreaks. The outbreaks at group homes run by Spurwink, Residential and Community Support Services and Granite Bay Care Inc. account for at least 10 new cases of the coronavirus in Maine, according to the Maine CDC.

— Retailers in 12 Maine counties were allowed to reopen on Monday as the state continues its slow economic reopening, though things were not yet normal after a nearly seven-week shutdown as businesses navigated health rules and slower-than-usual foot traffic. Retailers in counties where community transmission is not present were allowed to open Monday, while restaurants in those areas will be allowed to open for limited dine-in service May 18. Some small businesses opened, though many large chain stores remained closed.

— Organ transplants plummeted as the coronavirus swept through communities, with surgeons wary of endangering living donors and unable to retrieve possibly usable organs from the dead — and hospitals sometimes too full even when they could. Deceased donor transplants — the most common kind — dropped by about half in the U.S. from late February into early April, researchers reported Monday in the journal Lancet.

— Central Maine Power is setting aside $500,000 to help customers struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic under a proposed settlement of an investigation into improper disconnect notices mailed last winter. The proposed settlement reached by CMP and the public advocate needs the Maine Public Utilities Commission’s approval.

— The Maine Air National Guard is honoring health care workers and essential personnel with a flyover on Tuesday. A KC-135 from the 101st Air Refueling Wing will begin its flyover over Farmington before flying as far south as Scarborough and as far north as Limestone.

— As he encourages the country to “reopen,” President Donald Trump is confronting cases of the coronavirus in the White House itself, spotlighting the challenge he faces in instilling confidence in a nation still reeling from the pandemic. Two known cases of COVID-19 among staffers in one of the most-protected complexes in America have sent three of the nation’s top medical experts into quarantine and Vice President Mike Pence into “self-isolation.” A memo to staff Monday directed “ everyone who enters the West Wing to wear a mask or facial covering.” Staff will be allowed to remove their face coverings if they sit at least six feet apart from their colleagues.

— As of early Tuesday morning, the coronavirus has sickened 1,347,936 people in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands, as well as caused 80,684 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University of Medicine.

— Elsewhere in New England, there have been 5,108 coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts, 3,008 in Connecticut, 430 in Rhode Island, 133 in New Hampshire and 53 in Vermont.