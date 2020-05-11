3 new coronavirus outbreaks reported at group homes for people with disabilities

• May 11, 2020 5:31 pm

Three group homes for people with intellectual disabilities have recorded coronavirus outbreaks, the state’s public health agency said Monday.

The outbreaks at group homes run by Spurwink, Residential and Community Support Services and Granite Bay Care Inc. account for at least 10 new cases of the coronavirus in Maine, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

[Our COVID-19 tracker contains the most recent information on Maine cases by county]

The Residential and Community Support Services location in Sanford has four total cases, with one resident in a single-person home and three staff members testing positive, according to Angie Marquis, the organization’s director of clinical services. An additional staff member had contact with the home and is waiting for test results, she said.

At the Granite Bay Care location in Brunswick, two residents and four staff members tested positive, said State Director Elizabeth Sullivan. The organization, which runs group homes throughout much of southern Maine, has had a total of six residents and 14 staff members test positive since early April, Sullivan said. The state reports outbreaks when it confirms three or more connected cases.

The Spurwink facility — the Maple House in Portland — recorded three cases, according to Maine CDC Director Nirav Shah.

It’s unclear at this point what led to the outbreaks, but the state is investigating them, which includes looking into whether group homes shared staff members or if residents of one group home visited another, Shah said.

The state is recommending the same actions to limit the spread of the coronavirus as in other congregate care locations that have seen outbreaks. Those include limiting visits and universal testing of staff and residents. The state offers assistance with testing in places that do not have an existing system to do testing, Maine CDC spokesperson Robert Long said.

Marquis and Sullivan said the sick residents are in quarantine, as are the staff who have tested positive. At Granite Bay, Sullivan said, the agency has direct care workers to staff just one home, rather than multiple residences, to prevent the virus’ spread.

Most outbreaks in Maine so far have happened in long-term care facilities with elderly residents. There have also been outbreaks at two homeless shelters and at the Tyson Foods poultry processing plant in Portland. At least one other group home outbreak, at the John F. Murphy Homes in Auburn, which also serves adults with intellectual disabilities and autism, has been reported. Three cases were recorded in that outbreak, which was reported in mid-April.

As of Monday, Maine CDC reported the following case counts for long-term care facilities with ongoing outbreaks:

— Augusta Center for Health and Rehabilitation: 48 residents and 28 staff infected. Seven residents have died.

— Edgewood Rehabilitation and Living Center in Farmington: 13 residents and six staff. One person has died.

— The Maine Veterans’ Homes facility in Scarborough: 32 residents and 23 staff. Thirteen residents have died.

— The Springbrook Center in Westbrook: 17 residents and 8 staff members.

— The Commons at Tall Pines in Belfast: 32 residents and 11 staff. Thirteen residents have died.

— The assisted living facility at The Cedars retirement community in Portland: 11 residents and six staff members. One person has died.

In addition, the Hope House homeless shelter in Bangor has seen 18 residents and four staff members infected. The Oxford Street Shelter in Portland has seen seven cases.

