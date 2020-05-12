Air National Guard flyover to salute Maine first responders

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

• May 12, 2020 5:41 am

Click here for the latest coronavirus news, which the BDN has made free for the public. You can support our critical reporting on the coronavirus by purchasing a digital subscription or donating directly to the newsroom.

The Maine Air National Guard is honoring health care workers and essential personnel with a flyover on Tuesday.

A KC-135 from the 101st Air Refueling Wing will begin its flyover at 10:30 a.m. over Farmington. The tanker will fly as far south as Scarborough and as far north as Limestone before returning to Bangor after 1 p.m.

[Our COVID-19 tracker contains the most recent information on Maine cases by county]

“The entire Maine National Guard is honored to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the health care workers and first responders who are working on the front lines to combat COVID-19,” said Maj. Gen. Douglas Farnham, Maine’s adjutant general. “We are also deeply grateful for those essential personnel diligently working to keep our shelves stocked and families supplied.”

This event is part of Operation American Resolve, a nationwide salute to frontline responders in the battle against the new coronavirus.