CMP sets aside $500K for customers struggling during coronavirus pandemic

• May 12, 2020 5:34 am

Central Maine Power is setting aside $500,000 to help customers struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic under a proposed settlement of an investigation into improper disconnect notices mailed last winter.

The Maine Public Utilities Commission investigated whether the company violated state rules with the language included in the disconnect notices.

The proposed settlement reached by CMP and the public advocate needs the commission’s approval. Under the proposal, the executive chairman of CMP’s board would issue a public apology in addition to CMP sending a letter to customers acknowledging it violated regulators’ rules.

“CMP regrets that customer communications addressing nonpayment and disconnections during the winter period did not reflect our commitment as a company to be clear and accurate,” said Catharine Hartnett, spokesperson for CMP’s parent company, Avangrid.

Rep. Seth Berry, House chairman of the Legislature’s Energy, Utilities and Technology Committee, called it the “latest pattern of egregious abuse of customers.”

“CMP should make full amends for the harm they have inflicted on hundreds of customers over months and years, not walk away as if they had made only a small mistake,” he said.

Under the rules, CMP cannot disconnect customers between Nov. 15 and April 15 without approval of the utilities commission’s consumer assistance division.

The coronavirus pandemic has led the commission to order all utilities to suspend disconnections until further notice.