March 28 morning update: Latest on the coronavirus and Maine

• March 28, 2020 7:58 am

Here’s a roundup of COVID-19 news in Maine and New England, as of 7:30 a.m. Read all of our coronavirus coverage here.

— Friday marked the state’s first death in Maine. A Cumberland County man in his 80s died after testing positive for COVID-19.

— The number of confirmed cases in the state increased to 168 on Friday, up from 155 on Thursday.

— The coronavirus has hit the hardest in Cumberland County, where 92 cases have been reported, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Other cases have been detected in Androscoggin (6), Franklin (1), Kennebec (6), Knox (2), Lincoln (5), Oxford (8), Penobscot (6), Sagadahoc (4), Waldo (2) and York (33) counties.

— Thirty people have been hospitalized with the virus, and 24 people have recovered from the virus.

— The number of Mainers that tested negative for COVID-19 is at 3,394 as of Saturday morning.

— Maine’s hospitality-driven economy has been especially vulnerable to coronavirus. Of the more than 21,000 new unemployment claims in Maine last week, nearly 8,000 were classified as workers coming from the accommodation and food services industries.

— The Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland announced Friday that Holy Week and Easter services will be online and not open to the public due to the regulations currently in place in Maine.

— Wanting to celebrate a birthday while social distancing? Here are some tips.

— Maine’s public universities and community colleges are ready to supply needed materials, research and even campus buildings as officials prepare for an expected wave of COVID-19 to spread.

— Cruise stocks sank after missing out on economic-relief bill signed by President Donald Trump on Friday.

— Heading to the grocery store this weekend? How about the farmers market? Her are some tips before you head out.

— More Maine golf courses are opening and taking safety precautions against COVID-19 exposure.

— New Hampshire is getting at least $1.25B in virus relief package. On Friday, President Donald Trump signed an unprecedented $2.2 trillion economic rescue package into law.

— Families are starting to adjust to the new norm of learning at home. Here’s how to set up a schedule for your kids.

— Social distancing can be hard, but it saves beds and lives.

— The Maine CDC set up a coronavirus hotline. The hotline is available by calling 211 or 866-811-5695. It can also be reached by texting your zip code to 207-898-211 or emailing info@211maine.org.

— Throughout the rest of New England, Massachusetts has 3,240 confirmed cases and 35 deaths, Connecticut has 1,291 cases and 27 deaths, Vermont has 184 confirmed cases and 10 deaths, New Hampshire has 158 cases and one death, and Rhode Island has 165 cases.

— Nationwide, there are 102,636 cases and 1,646 deaths from the coronavirus, according to The New York Times.