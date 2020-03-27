Politics
Have you filed for unemployment due to the coronavirus in Maine? We want to hear from you.

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Ann Tuck, manager at Anglers Restaurant in Hampden, hangs a sign on the door notifying patrons of their closure on March 19.
By Michael Shepherd, BDN Staff

A record number of people in Maine and the U.S. filed for unemployment insurance last week in one of the biggest signs of economic fallout from the new coronavirus pandemic.

The Bangor Daily News wants to hear from Mainers who have filed for unemployment so far to tell the stories of those who have been affected. Have you had trouble filing, as some have told us? Do you expect to be back to work sometime soon? Fill out the form below to talk to us.

 

