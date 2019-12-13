Camden Hills and Bangor soccer standouts earn All-America status

Two teammates who led the Camden Hills girls soccer team to four consecutive Class A state championships during their high school careers are among the five All-America selections honored during the Maine Soccer Coaches Association annual banquet.

Windjammers’ senior forward Kristina Kelly and senior midfielder Kaylyn Krul are joined as schoolgirl All-Americans from the state by Eliza Jansujwicz, a senior midfielder from Bangor.

Two boys standouts, senior midfielder Alejandro Coury of Yarmouth and senior forward Bilal Hersi of Lewiston, also were recognized as United Soccer Coaches All-Americans.

Kelly, a team captain, earned All-America honors for the third straight year after totaling 49 goals and 20 assists this fall to lead Camden Hills to an 18-0 season and its fourth straight state title.

The four-year starter for coach Meredith Messer’s club concluded her career with 149 goals, third most in Maine soccer history. Kelly scored in 69 of her 72 matches and is a three-time Class A player of the year as well as the state’s 2018 Gatorade Maine girls soccer player of the year.

Kelly, also a state-championship wrestler at Camden Hills, plans to continue her college soccer career at Division I Central Connecticut State University.

Krul, also a four-year starter at Camden Hills, captained the squad for the second straight season. She posted five goals and eight assists this fall despite being sidelined for part of the season with a hamstring injury.

“She anchored us in the midfield and has incredible vision on the field,” Messer said.

Krul and Kelly combined to lead Camden Hills to a 70-1-1 record over the past four years with back-to-back 18-0 records in 2018 and 2019, and a current 65-match (64-0-1) unbeaten streak.

Jansujwicz returned to the Bangor program for her senior season after playing as a junior with the Seacoast United U.S. Soccer Girls Development Academy Under-17 Team based in Epping, New Hampshire. She made an immediate impact, leading the Rams to the Class A North championship game where they fell to Camden Hills 1-0.

The midfielder, who as a sophomore at Bangor had earned All-Maine and All-Region I accolades, finished this season with three goals and 17 assists.

“Numbers do not define her as a player,” Bangor coach Andrew Varisco said. “She rarely left the field, spearheaded our defense and anchored our offense. Most everything ran through her, and her patience, poise and decision making made our team run.”

Hersi earned All-America recognition for the second straight year after leading the Lewiston boys to a 15-2-1 record and their fourth Class A North championship in the past five years.

He was the 2018 Gatorade Maine boys soccer player of the year after the Blue Devils captured their second straight state title last fall.

Coury scored twice in this year’s Class B state championship match to lead Yarmouth to a 3-1 victory over Caribou and secure the Clippers’ fifth title in the past six years.

Yarmouth finished its season with a 15-0-3 record and was ranked the No. 1 team in the final USC Region I (New England) rankings.

Kelly, Krul and Jansujwicz also were recognized as All-Region 1 girls players along with Lexi Ireland of Penobscot Valley of Howland, Sydney Gallop of Hermon, Daisy Granholm of Mount Desert Island in Bar Harbor, Maggie Cochran of Cape Elizabeth, Ashley Sabatino of Scarborough, Emma Gallant of Cheverus of Portland, Cecelia Dieterich of Oxford Hills of South Paris and Emily Johnson of Scarborough.

Joining Hersi and Coury on the All-Region I boys side were Parker Deprey of Caribou, Elijah Allen of Mount View in Thorndike, Brady King of Gorham, Evan Allen of Mount Abram in Salem, Max Murray of Kennebunk, Abdilahi Abdi of Lewiston, Liam Ireland of Yarmouth and Gus Ford of Falmouth.

The Maine Soccer Coaches Association girls players of the year were Kelly in Class A, Cochran in Class B, Emily Harper of Maranacook of Readfield and Amanda Thibeault of Fort Kent in Class C, and Lexi Ireland in Class D.

Boys players of the year were Hersi in Class A, Liam Ireland in Class B, Evan Allen in Class C and Zachary Doore of Penobscot Valley in Class D.

Camden Hills’ Messer and Scott Hunter of Caribou were honored as MSCA Northern Maine girls and boys soccer coach of the year, respectively, while Michael Farley of the Scarborough girls team and Tim King of the Gorham boys team earned the honors in southern Maine.

Girls soccer coaches nominated from Maine as Region 1 coach of the year were Messer (large schools), Ryan Reed of Penobscot Valley (small schools) and Rick Doyon of North Yarmouth Academy (private schools).

On the boys side, coaches David Halligan of Falmouth (large schools), Rene Roy of Penobscot Valley (small schools) and Brandon Salway of Waynflete of Portland (private schools) were nominated.