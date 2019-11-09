Camden Hills girls win fourth consecutive ‘A’ soccer state title

Camden Hills High School’s six seniors concluded a remarkable undefeated career on Saturday night by annexing their fourth straight Class A championship by virtue of a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Scarborough at the Hampden Academy field.

Kris Kelly scored her 159th career goal only 3:36 into the game and Alex Tassoni scored what proved to be the game-winner 9:26 later for the 18-0 Windjammers.

Camden Hills’ seniors wound up 64-0-1.

Ashley Sabatino scored for 15-3 Scarborough with 13:26 remaining in the first half.

The Red Storm’s Ali Noriski had a potential game-tying goal waved off for offsides late in the first half.