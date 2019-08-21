Bangor standout returns to high school soccer after season on national development team

Eliza Jansujwicz has returned to the Bangor High School girls soccer team for her senior season.

Last fall, the midfielder played for the Seacoast United U.S. Soccer Girls Development Academy Under-17 team.

Jansujwicz notched double-digit totals in goals and assists during her sophomore year at Bangor High to earn all-state and all-region recognition.

She was a two-year starter for the Rams but was unable to play for her high school team and the club team. U.S. Soccer rules prohibit players from competing for two teams simultaneously, so she decided to play for Seacoast while still attending Bangor High School.

Jansujwicz commuted 202 miles one way to Epping, New Hampshire, a few times a week for practices and games.

“I had a really great year last year. I learned a lot and had a real good time,” Jansujwicz said. “The competition was really tough. But I’m really excited to be back playing with my high school team and all the girls.”

First-year Bangor coach Andrew Varisco welcomed Jansujwicz back into the program.

“She is a fantastic player and a fantastic young lady,” he said. “She is extremely hardworking and listens really well to her coaches. She will do whatever you ask of her.”

Varisco said Jansujwicz is a technical player who knows how to get her teammates involved in the play and helps control the flow of play.

Meredith Messer, coach of three-time defending state Class A champion Camden Hills of Rockport, said Jansujwicz is a valuable addition to the Bangor team.

“She is so smooth with the ball. Her touches are fantastic,” Messer said. “She has good vision and makes the other players around her better, which is so helpful, especially with younger players.”

By returning to the Rams, Jansujwicz will have the opportunity to play with her freshman sister, Sasha.

“That’s going to be a really fun experience for both of us,” Eliza Jansujwicz said.

She believes she improved her skills last year and is looking forward to having a productive senior season. Eliza Jansujwicz said she won’t miss the travel.

She hasn’t made a decision on college yet.

“Right now I’m just looking forward to the season,” she said.

Bangor opens its season Thursday, Sept. 5, when it hosts Camden Hills.