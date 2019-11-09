Yarmouth boys top Caribou for another Class B soccer crown

Yarmouth High School was knocked out in the semifinals of the 2018 soccer season.

On Saturday morning, the Clippers returned to their accustomed spot atop the Class B boys ranks at Falmouth High School.

Alejandro Coury scored two goals, including the back-breaker late in the second half, to lift Yarmouth to a 3-1 victory over Caribou for the school’s fifth state championship in the last six years.

Yarmouth completed an undefeated season at 15-0-3, while North titlist Caribou wound up 15-1-2.

The Clippers broke a scoreless deadlock with only 3:03 remaining in the first half.

Shortly after Caribou’s Deprey had headed out a long throw-in by Aidan Hickey, the ball wound up in the middle of the penalty area. It pinballed around as both teams struggled for control, but it was Coury who found himself with the ball on his foot and some space.

Coury wheeled on the ball and fired a low, left-footed shot that eluded the diving attempt of Cory Herbert to make it 1-0.

Yarmouth extended its lead to 2-0 after a foul in the box led to a penalty kick with 22:23 to play in the contest. Liam Ireland took the PK and punched a low shot inside the post to the left of Herbert.

Coury provided the Clippers with a big insurance goal at the 11:29 mark. After two Caribou players got tangled up, Coury picked up the ball, slipped into some space and fired a shot into the left-hand corner, well out of the reach of Herbert.

Ethan Holdsworth made certain the Vikings did not get shut out. After a free kick from deep in the Caribou end ricocheted off a defender, Holdsworth found himself with the ball along the left flank.

He made a spirited run, maneuvering past three Yarmouth players, and unleashed a low left-footed shot that beat diving goalkeeper Isaac Owen to his left with 8:09 to play to make it 3-1.

Caribou’s path to the title game included a 9-0 quarterfinal victory over No. 9 Lawrence of Fairfield, a 3-0 semifinal win against No. 4 archrival Presque Isle and its 1-0 verdict over No. 3 Mount Desert Island of Bar Harbor in the regional championship game.

Yarmouth had advanced by beating No. 8 Gray-New Gloucester 4-0, downing No. 4 Freeport 2-0 and defeating No. 3 Greely of Cumberland Center 5-1 in the regional final.