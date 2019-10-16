Sara Gideon outraised Susan Collins this summer, but Collins still has more money than ever

AUGUSTA, Maine — U.S. Sen. Susan Collins was out-raised by a Democratic challenger with national backing between July and September’s end, but she has raised more money than any Maine politician ever in a 2020 race for a fifth term that’s hurtling toward historic spending levels.

House Speaker Sara Gideon, who kicked off her campaign in June and is one of four Democrats running active campaigns for the party’s nomination to face the Republican incumbent, raised $3.2 million to Collins’ $2.1 million between July 1 and Sept. 30.

Collins has still raised nearly $8.6 million ahead of the 2020 election, surpassing the campaign-long total for any Maine politician in history. She passed a mark she set during a 2008 re-election campaign against then-U.S. Rep. Tom Allen in which she raised $8 million.

Maine’s is among three Republican seats that are being targeted most heavily by Democrats after Collins’ 2018 vote to confirm U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. A liberal crowdfunding effort promised millions to her eventual Democratic opponent, Republicans vowed to fund Collins heavily and a July report projected $55 million in ad spending on the race.

The incumbent has raised $1.9 million — or 22 percent of her total — from political committees that included those representing Comcast, the defense and aerospace company Lockheed Martin and the accounting giants PricewaterhouseCoopers and Ernst and Young.

Collins’ individual donors from the recent period who donated the maximum amount included attorney Marc Kasowitz, who represented President Donald Trump during investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election and Linda McMahon, the former head of the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Gideon has raised $4.2 million since declaring her run, with 95 percent of that money coming from individuals. She raised $1.3 million from people who gave less than $200 during the most recent fundraising period.

Her donors included George Soros, a billionaire investor and major donor to Democratic causes, his son, Jonathan Soros, author Stephen King and Cape Elizabeth developer Robert C.S. Monks. Gideon also got maximum donations from the political committees of progressive groups that back her, including NARAL Pro-Choice America and End Citizens United.

Gideon is being challenged in a June 2020 primary by three other Democrats who are running active campaigns. Hallowell lobbyist Betsy Sweet raised $183,000. Jon Treacy, a retired U.S. Air Force major general from Oxford, raised $34,000. Saco lawyer Bre Kidman raised $14,000.

