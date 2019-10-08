Former LePage spokeswoman joins 2020 GOP primary in Maine’s 2nd District

BANGOR, Maine — The longest-serving spokesperson under former Gov. Paul LePage declared her run for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District on Tuesday, saying “soft-spoken” U.S. Rep. Jared Golden is not the advocate Mainers need in Congress.

The entry of Adrienne Bennett, a 40-year-old real estate agent, throws a wild card into a budding Republican primary in the swing district. She is best known as one of the more visible faces of the eventful LePage era of Maine politics, though her own political profile is undefined.

“I’m able to adapt to situations, I think that is one of my strengths,” she said during an appearance on WVOM, noting she took pride in that “nobody knew which side I was on” while she was a reporter. “I feel this is the next platform to share Mainers’ stories, and they need somebody who is going to be an advocate and understand them, and tell their story and be able to implement policy that is going to help them.”

Three Republicans are expected to be in the race by week’s end: Bennett and former state Sen. Eric Brakey, the party’s U.S. Senate nominee in 2018, are the only candidates to file so far, while former state Rep. Dale Crafts of Lisbon has scheduled a campaign kickoff on Thursday.

Brakey started in Maine politics running Ron Paul’s libertarian 2012 presidential campaign here. Crafts is from the evangelical wing of the party. LePage plucked Bennett from her post as a Waterville-based reporter for CBS affiliate WABI after he won the 2010 election as the sitting city mayor.

In that job, she had the challenging job of being the main point of contact for reporters covering LePage, who was media-averse and prone to unpredictable and stemwinding remarks. She held the microphone for attendees at town-hall meetings and served as an interpreter of sorts.

When LePage called the IRS “the new Gestapo” in a 2012 radio address over enforcing the Affordable Care Act, it fell to Bennett to tell reporters the governor added the line himself to the address. Bennett said he also reached out to Jewish leaders to clarify he had “no malintent.”

She was in the job when LePage said in 2016 out-of-state drug dealers often impregnate “young, white” women and later that year when he left an obscene voicemail for a Democratic lawmaker. The office grew more closed-off to press at the start of LePage’s second term.

Bennett left that job for a year-long stint at Kennebec Savings Bank in 2017 before returning to the administration in more behind-the-scenes jobs for the last five months of LePage’s tenure. The Troy native now works for Falmouth-based F.O. Bailey Real Estate and was living in southern Maine before registering to vote in Bangor in late September.

Bennett said working for LePage was the “opportunity of a lifetime” and called him her mentor on Tuesday. She said the former governor told her he would support her should she win the primary and that she looked forward to having “robust, healthy conversations about where we are as a country and where we are in Maine” with other candidates.