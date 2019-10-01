Jared Golden says Trump’s intent matters most in impeachment inquiry

AUGUSTA, Maine — When it comes to impeaching President Donald Trump, U.S. Rep. Jared Golden says the intent behind Trump’s actions will matter most.

The freshman Democrat representing Maine’s 2nd Congressional District is one of just 10 House Democrats — by Politico’s count — to not expressly support an impeachment inquiry into whether President Donald Trump misused his powers by pressuring the Ukraine president to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, who is running for president in 2020.

Golden has advocated for investigating the allegations made in a whistleblower complaint that focused, in part, on Trump’s July phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, but he said he still doesn’t support the impeachment inquiry outright.

He said in a Tuesday interview that invoking impeachment is a political decision that complicates the fact-finding process. Whether Trump should be impeached will depend on whether that process shows the president believed he was acting in the best interest of the country or for himself, Golden said.

“For me, that’s the most important issue at stake,” he said. “Did the president put his personal gain above the best interest of the country, or did he in fact believe that this was what he should be doing?”

All of the House Democrats who have held out on impeachment come from districts that Trump carried in 2016. The Maine delegation is split on the issue, Rep. Chellie Pingree, a Democrat from the 1st District, and Sen. Angus King, an independent, support the impeachment inquiry, while Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican, has said she won’t comment on the merit of the inquiry.

Golden pointed to the Iran-Contra affair of the 1980s as an example of his philosophy on impeachment. The scandal came after President Ronald Reagan’s administration sent money to Nicaraguan rebels attempting to overthrow the socialist government after Congress passed a law banning the practice and sold missiles to Iran to secure the release of hostages.

The congressman said while Reagan broke the law, “no one was questioning whether or not he was faithful to his duties as president of the United States.” Golden maintained that launching an impeachment inquiry was putting the “horse before the cart.”

He said it was important to bring the whistleblower, whose complaint was found to be credible by an intelligence community watchdog, before the appropriate committees and to protect their identity while moving forward.

Golden also said choosing to not call for impeachment while investigating the Ukraine incident is a matter of semantics, saying it “doesn’t matter at all.” But doing so makes the situation more emotional and political than it already is, he said.

“That’s why I think the process matters most,” he said, “and throwing the impeachment word into this discussion I think in some ways complicates that process and makes it harder for people not to attach their emotions to this, but rather their minds, and staying focused on following the information, getting the facts and then making a decision about what to do about it.”