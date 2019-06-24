Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon joins race to challenge Susan Collins in 2020

AUGUSTA, Maine — Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon announced a 2020 run against U.S. Sen. Susan Collins in a long-expected campaign launch by video on Monday that made her the second well-known Democrat to challenge the Republican incumbent.

Gideon, 47, of Freeport first teased a run against Collins immediately after the Republican voted in November for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. That vote kicked off a period of unprecedented partisan mobilization for and against the four-term senator.

Two progressive crowdfunds have raised nearly $4.7 million for Collins’ eventual Democratic challenger, but Collins virtually matched them with $4.4 million as of March’s end behind a record fundraising quarter after the Kavanaugh vote on the backs of large, out-of-state donors.

In her launch video, Gideon touted elements of her record since being elected to the Legislature in 2012 and hit Collins for two landmark votes during the presidency of Donald Trump: the one for Kavanaugh and the other for the Republican tax-cut package passed in 2017.

I’m running against Susan Collins for U.S. Senate because Mainers deserve a senator who will always put our state first. Let's build this campaign together. Will you join us? ➡️ https://t.co/mcihP9UtNE #MESen #MEpolitics pic.twitter.com/1SbV0MbMKM — Sara Gideon (@SaraGideonME) June 24, 2019

“Susan Collins has been in the Senate for 22 years and at one point, maybe she was different than some of the other folks in Washington, but she doesn’t seem that way anymore,” Gideon said.

Gideon, a Rhode Island native who moved to Maine in 2004, was a Freeport town councilor before becoming House speaker in her third legislative term in 2016. She has backed efforts to expand the use of an opioid overdose antidote and align aid programs with workforce training.

This year, she sponsored a successful bill to establish automatic voter registration in Maine. On Monday, the Maine Republican Party flagged her support of a failed Democratic effort to institute a carbon tax and Senate Republicans’ campaign arm called Gideon “an extreme partisan.”

It may be an uphill battle to unseat Collins, who has won re-election by increasing margins since her first race in 1996. In a March poll from Pan Atlantic Research that tested Collins against Gideon, the incumbent got 51 percent support to the Democrat’s 29 percent, though two-fifths of Mainers didn’t know enough about Gideon to rate her approval.

Collins has been ranked by VoteView as the most moderate Republican senator since Maine’s Olympia Snowe left the Senate in 2013, though Democrats have questioned how much that label means in a gridlocked Congress where little legislation is moving. She also cast a pivotal 2017 vote against a Republican plan to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Gideon joins lobbyist Betsy Sweet of Hallowell, the third-place finisher in the 2018 Democratic gubernatorial primary, in the party field alongside little-known Saco lawyer Bre Kidman. Other Democrats are considering a run, including Secretary of State Matt Dunlap of Old Town and developer Rosa Scarcelli of Portland.

Sweet has hinted at a run to Gideon’s left, saying earlier this month that the stylistic differences between the House speaker and her would be “moderate, around-the-edges approaches to try to fix things” versus “bold and courageous action.”

