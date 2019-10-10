Former Lisbon lawmaker is the 3rd Republican to enter the 2020 race in Maine’s 2nd District

Former state Rep. Dale Crafts became the third candidate to file for the race in Maine’s 2nd Congressional District race on Thursday, setting up an uncertain primary for the right to face Democratic U.S. Rep. Jared Golden in the swing district.

Crafts, 60, of Lisbon Falls, served four terms in the Maine House of Representatives from 2008 through 2016. His family has deep ties to the evangelical right. Crafts filed with the Federal Election Commission on Thursday ahead of an 11 a.m. campaign kickoff in his hometown.

His cousin, former Maine Senate Majority Leader Garrett Mason, was the runner-up in the 2018 gubernatorial primary last year. Mason’s mother, Gina, won the Lisbon seat after Crafts. After she died suddenly in 2017, her husband, Rick, replaced her by winning a special election.

Crafts was a reliable conservative in Augusta. After Republicans took control of state government in 2010 behind the election of Gov. Paul LePage, he submitted a bill that prohibited employers — including the state — from barring employees with concealed-firearm permits from keeping those weapons locked in their vehicle. It was signed by LePage.

He also co-chaired an informal prayer caucus and backed several bills that would have restricted Maine abortion laws, including one sponsored by Crafts that would have mandated parental notification before underage women have abortions.

Crafts, who has used a wheelchair since he was paralyzed from the waist down in a 1983 motorcycle crash, opposed Medicaid expansion. In 2014, the progressive Maine People’s Alliance distributed a flyer targeting Crafts and other Republicans over that, saying they had “no heart” and “no spine.” The group apologized to Crafts and said no offense was meant.

Crafts first said publicly he was considering a run in September. He joins former LePage spokeswoman Adrienne Bennett and former state Sen. Eric Brakey in the Republican primary in the swing district. No Democrats have emerged to challenge Golden, a freshman who beat incumbent Republican Bruce Poliquin in a ranked-choice race last year.

At first glance, the Republican primary looks uncertain. Brakey, a libertarian-leaning Republican, was the party’s nominee for U.S. Senate in 2018 and he has a head start on his competitors. His campaign reported raising at least $315,000 by September’s end.

Bennett entered the race on Tuesday, highlighting long-standing support for President Donald Trump. Crafts and Brakey were delegates for Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, the runner-up in the 2016 presidential nominating race, though both indicated support for Trump after his nomination.

