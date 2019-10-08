Fire chief injured in Farmington gas explosion released from hospital

Farmington’s fire chief who was hospitalized last month after a gas explosion has been released from a Portland hospital.

Fire Chief Terry Bell was released from Maine Medical Center, where he had been treated since suffering critical injuries in the Sept. 16 gas explosion on Farmington Falls Road, the hospital said Tuesday afternoon.

An explosion leveled a two-story building that housed the central offices for a nonprofit, LEAP Inc., that serves adults with developmental disabilities at 313 Farmington Falls Road — also known as Route 2 — just after 8 a.m. Sept. 16. The powerful explosion could be heard from as far away as Livermore, which is more than 30 miles southwest.

The blast killed Farmington fire Capt. Michael Bell, 68, a 30-year veteran of the department and brother of the department’s chief. Six other firefighters were injured in the blast, including Terry Bell; Deputy Fire Chief Clyde Ross; Capt. Timothy Hardy; Capt. Scott Baxter; his father, Theodore Baxter; and Joseph Hastings. The building’s maintenance manager, 60-year-old Larry Lord of Jay, also was injured in the blast.

The firefighters had been called to LEAP’s offices for a propane leak.

Ross was treated and released from a Farmington hospital on Sept. 16. Hastings was released from Maine Medical Center on Sept. 18, Hardy was released on Sept. 19 and Theodore Baxter was released on Sept. 23.

Scott Baxter remains listed in fair condition at Maine Medical Center, the hospital said Tuesday. Lord remains at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where he has been listed in critical condition since the blast, a hospital spokeswoman said Tuesday afternoon.