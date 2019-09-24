Third firefighter released from hospital after Farmington explosion

A third firefighter who was injured in last week’s explosion in Farmington has been released from a Portland hospital.

Theodore Baxter was released Monday from Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he had been treated since suffering critical injuries in the Sept. 16 gas explosion on Farmington Falls Road, according to the hospital.

Baxter’s son, Capt. Scott Baxter, was listed in serious condition, and Chief Terry Bell was listed in fair condition, Maine Medical Center said Monday afternoon. Both Scott Baxter and Bell had were critically injured in the blast.

Theodore Baxter’s release follows Capt. Timothy Hardy, who was released from Maine Medical Center on Thursday, and Deputy Chief Clyde Ross, who was treated and released from a Farmington hospital on Sept. 16.

An explosion leveled a two-story building that housed the central offices for a nonprofit, LEAP Inc., that serves adults with developmental disabilities at 313 Farmington Falls Road — also known as Route 2 — just after 8 a.m. Sept. 16. The powerful explosion could be heard from as far away as Livermore, which is more than 30 miles southwest.

The blast killed Farmington fire Capt. Michael Bell, 68, a 30-year veteran of the department and brother of the department’s chief. The firefighters had been called to LEAP’s offices for a propane leak. An investigation into the blast is ongoing.

The building’s maintenance manager, Larry Lord of Jay, was still listed in critical condition Tuesday at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, a spokesman said.