Mid-Maine
September 20, 2019
Mid-Maine Latest News | Maine's Cellphone Laws | Bangor Metro | Moose Season | Today's Paper
Mid-Maine

Another firefighter leaves the hospital after deadly Farmington blast

Gabor Degre | BDN
Gabor Degre | BDN
Timothy A Hardy (center) the acting Fire Chief of Farmington speaks during a press conference near the Farmington Fire Station. Hardy briefly described the condition of the people who were injured in Monday’s explosion in town that also killed Fire Captain Michael Bell.
The Associated Press

FARMINGTON, Maine — Another firefighter injured in a propane explosion in Farmington, Maine, has been released from the hospital.

Officials announced Thursday that Capt. Timothy Hardy was released from Maine Medical Center in Portland. That leaves four people hospitalized in Portland and Boston, with three of them in critical condition.

The blast at LEAP Inc. killed a firefighter, Capt. Michael Bell, and injured eight other people on Monday.

[Fire captain who died in Farmington blast followed his father into service]

The explosion remains under investigation.

Meanwhile, the nonprofit is relocating. Western Maine Development Group is allowing LEAP to use a former Barclay’s call center in Wilton.

There is available space after the call center closed earlier in the year with a loss of more than 200 jobs.

 


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like