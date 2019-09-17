3 firefighters remain in critical condition after deadly Farmington explosion

Three of the six firefighters who were injured in Monday morning’s explosion in Farmington are in critical condition at a Portland hospital.

Maine Medical Center announced just before noon Tuesday that Farmington fire Chief Terry Bell; Capt. Scott Baxter; and his father, Theodore Baxter, are in critical condition, while Capt. Timothy Hardy and Joseph Hastings are in fair condition.

A sixth firefighter, Deputy fire Chief Clyde Ross, was treated and released from a Farmington hospital on Monday.

The news comes as officials with the Maine fire marshal’s office and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives on Tuesday morning arrived at the scene at 313 Farmington Falls Road, where a two-story building that housed a nonprofit, LEAP Inc., that serves adults with developmental disabilities exploded following a gas leak, according to Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

McCausland said that officials will provide an update on the investigation at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

He said that Farmington Falls Road, also known as Route 2, remains closed near the site of the blast.

The explosion happened shortly after 8 a.m. Monday, minutes after firefighters had been called to the LEAP building for a propane smell. The powerful explosion could be heard from as far away as Livermore, which is more than 30 miles southwest. Closer to the scene, insulation from the building piled up like snow and papers with personal information were scattered on yards.

Franklin County Sheriff Scott Nichols, who was one of the first responders to the explosion scene, likened it to places he saw as a security adviser during the Iraq war.

“I’ve been in law enforcement for 35 years. I’ve never seen anything like this before in my life except overseas,” Nichols said. “It was horrible.”

In addition to the six firefighters who were injured, the explosion killed Capt. Michael Bell, 68, who had worked for the Farmington Fire Department for 30 years and was the brother of the department’s chief. The building’s maintenance manager, 60-year-old Larry Lord of Jay, also was hurt in the blast and airlifted to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston.

Scott Landry, a Democrat who represents Farmington in the Maine House as well as a selectman and a member of LEAP’s board, called Lord a “hero” and Michael Bell, whom Landry had known for 40 years, “a great man,” in a message to the community released Tuesday morning. Lord had smelled the leak and hustled people out of the building before he was injured in the blast.

“There are no words to describe the devastation our community is experiencing right now. There is no town closer than ours, and every one of us has been deeply impacted by this tragedy. My heart is with all of my neighbors as we grieve this loss together,” he said.

The Farmington Police Department said a procession leaving Augusta about 9 a.m. would bring Bell’s body home. The procession will come down High Street, turn onto Broadway and then move down Main Street to the Farmington Fire Department. The University of Maine at Farmington canceled its morning classes “in support and honor” of Bell’s procession and said that classes would resume at noon.