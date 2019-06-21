Union opposes CMP hydropower project, saying it could jeopardize jobs

The United Steelworker’s Maine Labor Council voted to oppose Central Maine Power Co.’s proposed New England Clean Energy Connect hydropower transmission project at its June 6 meeting in Bangor.

“The council is concerned about the impact this proposal would have on jobs for our members. We are worried about our members who currently work in power generation and fear this project would jeopardize jobs in the emerging green energy economy,” Pat Carleton, president of the union’s Maine Labor Council, said in a statement Friday announcing the move.

The controversial hydropower project, a joint project of CMP and Hydro-Quebec, would transmit power for 145 miles from the Canadian border through Maine.

The project won a key endorsement from the Maine Public Utilities Commission on April 11, and is currently under review by other regulators. The governor has endorsed the project, and on June 12 vetoed two bills that would have slowed progress for the project.

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers also endorsed the project in a package of benefits worth more than $200 million and that was approved by the PUC.

A CMP spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

Carleton said the hydropower line “will have a negative effect on the ability to build new solar and wind farms, costing Maine workers jobs.”

A union spokesman was not immediately available to comment on how many jobs would be affected.

Carleton also alleged the project would reduce the amount of raw materials that would need to be manufactured to build green energy projects.

“The loss of jobs and skepticism of CMP’s claims that the line will provide ‘clean energy’ to New England lead the USW-MLC to oppose this project,” he said.

The USW Labor Council is made up of Steelworkers who work for paper mills, a credit union, tank farms, heavy machinery sales and repair operation, a town, a casino and a power generation facility.

This story will be updated.

Follow BDN business news on Twitter @BDNbiz.