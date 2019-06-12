Politics
June 12, 2019
Politics Latest News | John Williams Trial | Bangor Metro | National Popular Vote | Today's Paper
Politics

Janet Mills vetoes bills that target CMP transmission project

Courtesy of Central Maine Power
Courtesy of Central Maine Power
The lattice towers Central Maine Power said it is proposing for its New England Clean Energy Connect hydropower line from Canada to Lewiston. This image, looking northwest from Wilson Hill Road in West Forks Plantation toward the proposed transmission line, also contains a photosimulation of five years of vegetation growth that is 10 feet or less in height.
The Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills has vetoed two bills aimed at creating obstacles for Central Maine Power’s proposed 145-mile transmission project.

Mills called the proposals to give local governments the ability to block the project “poor public policy.” She said Wednesday the bills would give towns disproportionate power over a project with statewide benefits and would discourage investment by upsetting established procedures.

The New England Clean Energy Connect aims to bring Canadian hydropower to the New England power grid to help Massachusetts meet its clean energy goals.

Sandi Howard, a critic, accused Mills of siding with “foreign corporations” over “the will of Maine people.”

Mills came out in support of the $1 billion project after CMP sweetened the deal with a package of benefits for Maine.


Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like