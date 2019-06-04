Business
CMP defends its job estimates as transmission line opponents cry foul

Fred Bever | Maine Public
Some of the campaign signs seen here in this Maine Public file photo from last fall touted 3,500 jobs that would be created by CMP's proposed transmission line project through western Maine. More recent fliers have used the figure of about 1,600 jobs - company officials say the difference is that 3,500 jobs would be created during construction of the project, while 1,600 would stay after it's built.
LEWISTON, Maine — A critic of a proposed 145-mile transmission line in western Maine says shifting job figures show Central Maine Power cannot be trusted.

CMP sent out a mailer in December that touted in big, bold letters, “Yes! to 3,500 Maine jobs.” A new mailer says “Yes! to Maine 1,600 jobs.”

The Sun Journal reports that the larger figure applies to the number of jobs during construction. The smaller number applies to jobs after the project is completed.

[What you need to know about the CMP transmission line proposed for Maine]

Sandi Howard from Say No to NECEC said the competing figures amount to “ever-changing propaganda.” Thorn Dickinson from Avangrid, CMP’s parent company, said both mailings are correct and have been confirmed by two independent analyses.

The project aims to bring Canadian hydropower to the New England. Massachusetts ratepayers would fund the project.

 


