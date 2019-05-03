State
Maine news you need to know for Friday

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
Portland waterfront is seen in this May 2018 photo.
By Natalie Williams, BDN Staff
Updated:

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s with rain throughout the state.

Here’s what we’re talking about in Maine today.

Crickets that taste like cotton candy and other edible insects are fueling major growth plans for a Lewiston company

Courtesy of Entosense
Edible insect company Entosense of Lewiston said its Mini-Kickers Flavored Crickets are a hot seller, especially the cotton candy and Italian lasagne flavors. There are about 100 crickets per $6 tube, depending on the cricket size.

–Entosense, whose owner said it is the largest seller of insect products in the United States, plans to expand its Lewiston operation, including the addition of space to raise crickets there. While children seem to prefer cotton candy crickets, other popular flavors include Italian lasagna, Indian curry, lemon meringue, mango habanero, orange creamsicle, Mexican mole, sun dried tomato, jalapeno garlic and white cheddar. The company also sells grasshoppers for human consumption and hopes to resume selling edible scorpions.

Maine’s ‘Polite Bandit’ offered a hostage juice and cookies. Now, he’ll be featured on ‘Dateline.’

–It was while serving prison time in Pennsylvania that Brian Scott Witham of Waterville met a man with whom he would go on a multi-state crime spree that would land them a spot on Friday’s edition of “Dateline.” Witham and his accomplice attempted to extort money from bank and credit union executives in Connecticut and Tennessee.

UMaine will soon get the world’s largest 3D printer and use wood-based plastic to make boat molds

–Come October, the largest 3D printer in the world will be installed at the University of Maine in Orono. One of its first uses will be to print a boat mold that boat builders can use. The substance behind the 3D printing operation will be a wood-based plastic developed at UMaine.

A midcoast school district faces layoffs and tax increases from a perfect storm budget year

–A state aid overpayment coupled with significant special education cost increases and higher debt payments have left Regional School Unit 13 officials trying to balance cuts — including likely layoffs — and tax increases.

A land trust has bought the Blue Hill Peninsula’s 2nd-largest forest

Courtesy of Blue Hill Heritage
The Blue Hill Heritage Trust recently bought Meadowbrook Forest in Surry and Ellsworth for about $700,000. Photo courtesy of Blue Hill Heritage Trust.

–The Blue Hill Heritage Trust purchased 2,031 acres of the Meadowbrook Forest for just under $700,000 on April 26. The trust will manage the Blue Hill Peninsula’s second largest single chunk of forest as a recreation and nature preserve under new ownership.

After historic basketball victory, Caribou brothers pursue another state championship

–Parker Deprey and Sawyer Deprey are all smiles when the topic turns to the lingering celebration they helped create after Caribou High School ended its five-decade state championship drought in boys basketball two months ago. But now they’re setting their sights on another state championship in a different sport for the spring season.

Watch this: Purple sandpipers blend into the Maine coast, but these tips will help you spot them

BDN columnist Bob Duchesne is back this week to show you how to spot one of Maine’s “most unusual shorebirds.” Purple sandpipers hang out on the rocks and forage right on the water line, which can make them difficult to spot since their coloring helps them blend in almost seamlessly.

In other news…

Maine

Marissa Kennedy’s mother shares more details of alleged abuse before child died 

After Thomas College students speak out about sexual misconduct, provost tells faculty to stay quiet

Lewiston police officer died from a fentanyl overdose

Bangor

Searchers find body of missing Hermon man 

5 charts and maps that show where the opioid epidemic stands in the Bangor region

How Stephen King’s love of baseball helped generations of young Bangor athletes 

Business

Maine signs new deal for ‘seed-to-sale’ marijuana tracking system

Feds: Maine’s economic growth slowed substantially in 4th quarter of 2018 

Is your content newsworthy or advertisement material?

Politics

Janet Mills’ first veto aims to stop a Republican’s effort to limit ethanol in gasoline 

Maine Senate backs vaccine religious exemption, throwing fate of mandate bill into doubt 

Angus King says William Barr is acting more like Trump’s lawyer than the people’s lawyer 

Opinion

We heard from William Barr. Now it’s Mueller’s turn. 

William Barr works for the American people, not Trump 

Mommy bloggers and the internet regulation debates

Sports

Husson junior looks to add yet another baseball championship pitching milestone to his notable career

Nothing builds camaraderie for the UMPI softball team like riding the bus for 6,754 miles

UMaine softball team hosts Stony Brook in final regular-season series 

