Maine news you need to know for Friday

–Entosense, whose owner said it is the largest seller of insect products in the United States, plans to expand its Lewiston operation, including the addition of space to raise crickets there. While children seem to prefer cotton candy crickets, other popular flavors include Italian lasagna, Indian curry, lemon meringue, mango habanero, orange creamsicle, Mexican mole, sun dried tomato, jalapeno garlic and white cheddar. The company also sells grasshoppers for human consumption and hopes to resume selling edible scorpions.

–It was while serving prison time in Pennsylvania that Brian Scott Witham of Waterville met a man with whom he would go on a multi-state crime spree that would land them a spot on Friday’s edition of “Dateline.” Witham and his accomplice attempted to extort money from bank and credit union executives in Connecticut and Tennessee.

–Come October, the largest 3D printer in the world will be installed at the University of Maine in Orono. One of its first uses will be to print a boat mold that boat builders can use. The substance behind the 3D printing operation will be a wood-based plastic developed at UMaine.

–A state aid overpayment coupled with significant special education cost increases and higher debt payments have left Regional School Unit 13 officials trying to balance cuts — including likely layoffs — and tax increases.

–The Blue Hill Heritage Trust purchased 2,031 acres of the Meadowbrook Forest for just under $700,000 on April 26. The trust will manage the Blue Hill Peninsula’s second largest single chunk of forest as a recreation and nature preserve under new ownership.

–Parker Deprey and Sawyer Deprey are all smiles when the topic turns to the lingering celebration they helped create after Caribou High School ended its five-decade state championship drought in boys basketball two months ago. But now they’re setting their sights on another state championship in a different sport for the spring season.

—BDN columnist Bob Duchesne is back this week to show you how to spot one of Maine’s “most unusual shorebirds.” Purple sandpipers hang out on the rocks and forage right on the water line, which can make them difficult to spot since their coloring helps them blend in almost seamlessly.

